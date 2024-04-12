WATCH LIVE: Karen Read case back in court Friday for final pre-trial hearing

Boston 25 News Staff
·3 min read
1
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Karen Read murder case returns to court Friday for a final hearing ahead of the start of next week’s trial.

WATCH LIVE: Karen Read case back in court for final pre-trial hearing.

WATCH LIVE: Karen Read case back in court for final pre-trial hearing.

Posted by Boston 25 News on Friday, April 12, 2024

25 Investigates: Impounded court files related to Karen Read case released following motion

LIVE COURT UPDATE FROM TED DANIEL:

Prosecutors and Read’s defense team are expected to ask Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone to limit how much jurors hear about Aidan Kearney, the Massachusetts blogger known as Turtleboy, The Boston Globe reported.

Prosecutors said in a motion that they want to prevent “any reference” to Kearney and his blog postings, his support of Read, or his pending criminal charges, according to the newspaper.

Kearney is facing intimidation of a witness charges in connection with the Read case. He has pleaded not guilty.

'Turtleboy' blogger called to court
'Turtleboy' blogger called to court
'Turtleboy' blogger called to court
'Turtleboy' blogger called to court
'Turtleboy' blogger called to court
'Turtleboy' blogger called to court
'Turtleboy' blogger called to court
'Turtleboy' blogger called to court
'Turtleboy' blogger called to court
'Turtleboy' blogger called to court
'Turtleboy' blogger called to court
'Turtleboy' blogger called to court
'Turtleboy' blogger called to court
'Turtleboy' blogger called to court
'Turtleboy' blogger called to court
'Turtleboy' blogger called to court
'Turtleboy' blogger called to court
'Turtleboy' blogger called to court
'Turtleboy' blogger called to court
'Turtleboy' blogger called to court
'Turtleboy' blogger called to court
'Turtleboy' blogger called to court
'Turtleboy' blogger called to court
'Turtleboy' blogger called to court

Read is accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe, by hitting him with her car after a party in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022.

On Tuesday, Cannone ordered the release of redacted versions of about one-third of the files requested in the motion. The released documents include Read’s legal team’s full motion to dismiss the case, as well as the Commonwealth’s opposition to that motion to dismiss.

Read’s lawyers say the Norfolk District Attorney’s presentation of the case was based on “flimsy speculation and presumption, underpinned by a questionable and biased investigation, and highly dubious physical evidence.”

The motion to dismiss is no longer in play for Read and her legal team, as it has already been denied.

The case is scheduled to head to trial on Tuesday, April 16.

Karen Read, facing a murder charge in the death of an off-duty Boston police officer, was ordered held on $100,000 bail.
Karen Read, facing a murder charge in the death of an off-duty Boston police officer, was ordered held on $100,000 bail.
Karen Read, 41, of Mansfield, Mass., is charged with manslaughter in the Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, death of Boston police Officer John O’Keefe. O'Keefe, 46, was off duty at the time of his death.
Karen Read, 41, of Mansfield, Mass., is charged with manslaughter in the Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, death of Boston police Officer John O’Keefe. O'Keefe, 46, was off duty at the time of his death.
High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer
High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer
High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer
High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer
High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer
High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer
High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer
High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer
High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer
High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer
Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe
Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe
Karen Read is arraigned in Stoughton District court accused of manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston Police officer John O'Keefe
Karen Read is arraigned in Stoughton District court accused of manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston Police officer John O'Keefe

Everything you need to know about the Karen Read case

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW