WATCH LIVE: Karen Read case back in court Friday for final pre-trial hearing

The Karen Read murder case returns to court Friday for a final hearing ahead of the start of next week’s trial.

LIVE COURT UPDATE FROM TED DANIEL:

Defense atty Little requesting Judge block prosecution from talking about a verbal argument Karen Read got in to Aruba in 2021, where she told a women who hugged O'Keefe to F-off, according to witnesses who testified at the state grand jury — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 12, 2024

Defense agrees to have a view at 34 Fairview Rd in Canton, where John O'Keefe was found dead in Jan, 2022 — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 12, 2024

Defense now arguing their request to exclude the results of a DNA test of a hair prosecution says was found on Read's Lexus. Defense says they have received no lab reports on it. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 12, 2024

Judge asking Read's defense team if they are pursuing a 3rd party culprit defense because she says defense hasn't filed a motion to admit 3rd party evidence. David Yannetti says yes and he will file paper on it if needed. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 12, 2024

Good morning from Norfolk Superior. Pretrial motion hearing in the case against Karen Read. Lots to get through today...



Defendant 's Motion in limine to Exclude Irrelevant, Inadmissible, and Prejudicial Prior Bad Character and Propensity Evidence with Certificate of Service… — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 12, 2024

Prosecutors and Read’s defense team are expected to ask Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone to limit how much jurors hear about Aidan Kearney, the Massachusetts blogger known as Turtleboy, The Boston Globe reported.

Prosecutors said in a motion that they want to prevent “any reference” to Kearney and his blog postings, his support of Read, or his pending criminal charges, according to the newspaper.

Kearney is facing intimidation of a witness charges in connection with the Read case. He has pleaded not guilty.

Read is accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe, by hitting him with her car after a party in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022.

On Tuesday, Cannone ordered the release of redacted versions of about one-third of the files requested in the motion. The released documents include Read’s legal team’s full motion to dismiss the case, as well as the Commonwealth’s opposition to that motion to dismiss.

Read’s lawyers say the Norfolk District Attorney’s presentation of the case was based on “flimsy speculation and presumption, underpinned by a questionable and biased investigation, and highly dubious physical evidence.”

The motion to dismiss is no longer in play for Read and her legal team, as it has already been denied.

The case is scheduled to head to trial on Tuesday, April 16.

Karen Read, facing a murder charge in the death of an off-duty Boston police officer, was ordered held on $100,000 bail.

Karen Read, 41, of Mansfield, Mass., is charged with manslaughter in the Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, death of Boston police Officer John O’Keefe. O'Keefe, 46, was off duty at the time of his death.

Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe

Karen Read is arraigned in Stoughton District court accused of manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston Police officer John O'Keefe

Everything you need to know about the Karen Read case

