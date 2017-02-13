Kansas official spars with CNN over voter fraud claim, but fails to provide evidence

The Kansas state official who was name-checked by President Trump’s senior policy adviser as having proof of voter fraud in New Hampshire sparred with CNN host Kate Bolduan on Monday during a segment in which she demanded to see the evidence.

Kris Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state, was cited by Trump aide Stephen Miller on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday when George Stephanopoulos asked Miller for proof that thousands of Massachusetts residents were bused to New Hampshire to illegally cast votes in November.

“Many, many highly qualified people, like Kris Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state, have looked deeply into this issue and have confirmed it to be true and have put together evidence,” Miller told Stephanopoulos. “And I suggest you invite Kris Kobach onto your show and he can walk you through some of the evidence of voter fraud in greater detail.”

Kobach told Bolduan that New Hampshire has joined an investigation into claims of voter fraud enlisting 30 states, headed by Kansas, and that he would be able to provide evidence at the end of the month.

“Stephen Miller said thousands and thousands did vote illegally, definitively saying that this actually happened,” Bolduan said. “You are saying that there is going to be more data coming at the end of the month. Do you have the evidence?”

Kobach failed to offer definitive proof of the White House claims.

He said that he was told by New Hampshire election officials that more than 6,000 people with out-of-state driver’s licenses had registered to vote in the Granite State, including “just under” 3,000 from Massachusetts.

“Now some of those are going to be legit,” Kobach admitted. “But many of those will be out-of-state residents that voted in the state.” Kobach did not offer any evidence for that assertion.

“It seems people realize that they are actually registered in two states, and some people, a small minority, but some people are tempted to go ahead and cast ballots in both states,” he said. “It’s a bipartisan problem.”

After the interview, Kobach tweeted a screengrab of his appearance on CNN, objecting to the cable network’s chyron that called claims of voter fraud “false.”

“This image shows proof of @CNN bias,” Kobach wrote. “They run text below my picture claiming my statements are false. So much for letting the viewer decide.”

Former New Hampshire Attorney General Tom Rath called the claims of voter fraud both “baseless” and “shameful.”

“Let me as be unequivocal as possible,” Rath tweeted Sunday. “Allegations of voter fraud in NH are baseless, without any merit.”

He added: “It’s shameful to spread these fantasies.”

