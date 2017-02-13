    RNC misquotes Abraham Lincoln, sparking Twitter frenzy

    Dylan Stableford
    Senior Editor
    Yahoo News
    The Republican National Committee misquoted Lincoln on Twitter. (@GOP)
    View photos
    The Republican National Committee misquoted Lincoln on Twitter. (@GOP)

    The Republican National Committee paid tribute to Abraham Lincoln on Twitter on Sunday by sharing a quote from the 16th president on what would’ve been his 208th birthday.

    “In the end, it’s not the years in your life that count,” the quote read. “It’s the life in your years.”

    Just one little problem: Lincoln never said that.

    The RNC's tweet (@GOP)
    View photos
    The RNC’s tweet (@GOP)

    It appears the quote first appeared in a 1947 advertisement for a book about aging by Dr. Edward J. Stieglitz.

    The flub did not go unnoticed on the Internet, as Twitter users mocked the GOP by gleefully sharing their own misattributed Lincoln quotes.









    Meanwhile, it wasn’t a great weekend for official Twitter feeds and historical figures.

    The U.S. Department of Education apologized for misspelling the name of W.E.B. Du Bois while quoting the late writer, historian and civil rights activist on its Twitter feed Sunday morning.

    The tweet spelled his last name “DeBois” — a typo that appeared to mimic the name of the department’s controversial new secretary, Betsy DeVos.


    And a poster of President Trump that included a misspelling in a quote was removed from the Library of Congress’ online store after Twitter users noticed the error.

    More from Yahoo News: