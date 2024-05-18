Kansas lawmakers talk about extra session and money

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s overtime for Kansas lawmakers. Governor Laura Kelly is expected to announce a special session next week as the fight over tax breaks continues even after the regular session has ended.

“I’m keeping my fingers crossed. I definitely think we have the money to do it, “said House Minority Leader Representative Victor Miller (D-Topeka) on Friday while talking about passing tax breaks.

He is not alone. Republicans and Democrats have sent bills to the governor to pass tax breaks. The fight is over how much and who gets it.

“The first proposal that was sent to the governor was pretty much exclusively by Republicans. And she vetoed that because of what we call the flat tax component,” said Rep. Miller. “Which I definitely agree with the governor on that. It was the income tax portion of the refunds or tax cuts was loaded toward the wealthy. That is not my philosophy.”

Republicans agree there will be tax relief.

“We are going to put together a package very similar to what she has received. And we’re going to send it to her again, and we’re going to adjourn again,” said Representative Steve Owens (R-Hesston). “The reality is we have acquiesced to her requests multiple times. And she keeps moving the goalposts. When you say you don’t want a single rate, we give you a dual rate. Which is meeting in the middle. Right? Unfortunately, from her perspective, meeting in the middle is much more to the left than we would prefer to be.”

Rep. Owens says eliminating the bottom tax rate for the most needy Kansans just makes sense. He also says there are many lawmakers on board with the idea.

“I really don’t think this is going to be a long session,” said Rep. Owens.

While taxes and tax breaks will be the hot talker in the overtime session in Topeka, lawmakers can bring back other ideas. Some ideas that moved forward but did not pass include controversial bonds that could be used to lure the Chiefs or Royals into Kansas.

“We will come to agreement, of course,” said Rep. Miller. “So we’re back to trying to work something out. The problem is people come at it from different directions. I personally didn’t like the (last vetoed tax) bill that I voted for. The two that I did vote for I didn’t like them simply because I thought we needed more in the way of property tax relief. But we will find common ground.”

Rep. Miller also believes it could be a short session.

“I felt the bills that I voted for were good enought that they would provide some essential relief to people on social security, that had some property tax relief and the income tax relief. The bulk of it was aimed at lower-income people. I think this will be fairly quick,” said Rep. Miller.

