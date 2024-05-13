Kansas flags to fly at half-staff, here’s why

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is ordering flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday later this week.

Kelly issued the order on Monday, May 13 that flags statewide be lowered to half-staff in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day. This day pays tribute to local, state and federal law enforcement officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty.

Flags are to fly at half-staff from sunup to sundown on Wednesday, May 15.

“Kansas peace officers put their lives on the line daily to serve our communities,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “Peace Officers Memorial Day serves as a time to recognize their sacrifices. Their courage and commitment will never be forgotten.”

