Kansas City police shoot and kill person who allegedly pointed gun at officers Sunday morning

One person died after multiple Kansas City police officers shot him Sunday morning.

Kansas City police were called for help around 5:50 a.m. to the 4000 block of Myrtle Avenue, according to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The circumstances of the call were unknown.

Officers said they saw a male subject, whose age wasn’t specified, walking the street in front of a nearby residence with a handgun.

Police tried to get the subject to drop the gun for several minutes, according to the highway patrol.

The person then allegedly pointed the gun in the direction of the officers, leading multiple officers to fire their weapons, the highway patrol said.

Police took the person into custody, and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The killing was the 31st homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There had been 40 homicides at this time last year.

An investigation by the highway patrol is ongoing.