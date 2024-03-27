Kane running for probate judge

CENTREVILLE – A county employee has announced his candidacy for St. Joseph County Probate Court judge.

Kevin Kane, 46, is a Centreville native who lives in Nottawa.

St. Joseph County Courthouse

Kane said he has a deep-rooted connection to the community and a commitment to fairness, integrity and compassion. The Centreville High School graduate said he brings a wealth of experience and dedication to the position.

The route to becoming a candidate started last August, with what he called a simple yet earnest effort to connect with residents of St. Joseph County.

“From attending village, city and township meetings to engaging in various community events, I have been dedicated to introducing myself and what I stand for,” he said.

Incumbent David Tomlinson, 73, is completing his 12th year as probate judge but is aged out and unable to seek re-election.

Kane, a county employee for six years, currently serves as family court director within family/probate court.

His mission, he said, is clear.

“To serve the people of St. Joseph County with integrity, compassion and dedication," he said. “If elected, I will uphold the principles of fairness and justice while ensuring that every individual who comes before the court is treated with dignity and respect."

Kane said his roots run deep within the community. He worked on a family-owned gladiolus farms and at local golf courses while in high school. Both jobs helped establish a strong work ethic and genuine connection to the community, he said.

After graduating from high School, Kane pursued a career in law, graduating from Thomas Cooley Law School and subsequently establishing a practice in Centreville. His decision to remain rooted in the community was driven by a desire to give back to the place that had given him so much, Kane said.

“My commitment to community involvement and legal expertise is evident through my service as juvenile attorney referee and later as director of juvenile court,” he said. “In these roles, I gained invaluable experience in advocating for the well-being of youth and families within the legal system. I have seen firsthand the impact that our courts can have on the lives of individuals and families, and I am committed to ensuring that justice is served with compassion and integrity."

Kane said he continues to lead the charge in advancing mental-health initiatives within the community. Along with Network's Stockholders, he has been instrumental in establishing the Suicide Prevention Network of St. Joseph County, the Juvenile Mental Health Court and is currently spearheading efforts to implement a Juvenile Drug Court.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Kane running for probate judge