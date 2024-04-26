Juvenile shot in Portsmouth on Farragut Street

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A juvenile was injured after a shooting in Portsmouth on Friday evening, police said.

The Portsmouth Police responded to a shooting on the 30 block of Farragut Street around 6:10 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

At this time the severity of injuries and information regarding a suspect have not been released.

Check with WAVY.com for more updates.

