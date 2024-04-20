Justice endorses Moore Capito in gubernatorial race

Apr. 20—By CHARLES OWENS

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has endorsed fellow Republican Moore Capito in the Mountain State's closely watched gubernatorial race.

Moore Capito, a former member Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, is the son of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

Justice, the incumbent governor who is vying for the Republican nomination for West Virginia's U.S. Senate seat, said voters had been asking him for months if he planned to endorse a candidate in the governor's race.

"I believe everyone understands just how important the race for governor is in West Virginia," Justice said. "Dozens of people ask me every day, who do you support for Governor?" and who do you want us to vote for? They say, we want to keep all the good things rolling. We have come so far and have turned our state around. We can't lose our momentum now."

In his endorsement message, Justice said Moore Capito comes "from a family of thoroughbreds: from his three-time-elected Governor-grandfather Arch Moore to his current United States Senator-mother Shelley Moore Capito. Moore has shown he has the vision and knowledge to elevate West Virginia, and I am proud to wish him success."

Six Republicans are vying May 14 for their party's nomination in the governor's race.

The Republican candidates include Moore Capito, current Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, current Secretary of State Mac Warner, Chris Miller, Mitch Roberts, and Kevin "KC" Christian.

Democrat Stephen Williams is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination. Chase Linko-Looper has filed for governor under the Mountain Party ticket.

While polling in the gubernatorial race has been minimal, some polls have shown Morrisey with a lead in the contest. However, a recent Metro News poll showed a close race between Morrisey and Capito with the incumbent attorney general up by only 2 percentage points.

Early voting starts soon and Election Day is less than a month away.

In his endorsement message, Justice said voters "have a great opportunity to put President Trump back in the White House and have a unanimous Republican team from West Virginia working together in Washington."

Absentee voting by mail is already underway in West Virginia for the May 14 primary contest.

Registered voters can still call their county clerk's offices to apply for an absentee ballot by mail. The last day to request an absentee ballot is May 8.

The deadline to register to vote for the May 14th primary is April 23. Then early voting in West Virginia will begin on May 1 and continue through May 11.

On May 14, which is is Election Day, ballots will be cast at voter's normal polling precincts.

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com

