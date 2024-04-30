‘Just no words.’ Charlotte mourns CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer, among 4 officers slain Monday

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Joshua Eyer succumbed to injuries sustained Monday while assisting law enforcement trying to enforce a warrant, becoming the fourth officer to die in the wake of the firefight.

Eyer’s death was announced shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday by CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings. An unimaginably painful day for local law enforcement in the Charlotte area had gotten worse.

8 OFFICERS SHOT: 3 law enforcement officers killed, 5 wounded, serving warrant

“We’ll always be indebted to Officer Eyer for his bravery and his sacrifice for this profession,” Jennings said, briefly addressing reporters. “It was just (recently), I was in this very room, congratulating Officer Eyer for becoming Officer of the Month in April. He certainly dedicated his life, and gave his life to serve our citizens.”

Eyer had been on the force for six years.

In a statement late Monday, CMPD said Eyer fought for his life for several hours before succumbing to his injuries.

In the afternoon, three other officers had died, and four others were wounded. A suspect had fired a high-powered rifle at them, and was shot and killed by law enforcement. Two others in the home were taken into custody.

The incident happened at a home on Galway Drive in the Shannon Park neighborhood when a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force approached, trying to serve a warrant on a felon for possession of a firearm.

Officer Joshua Eyer

About CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer

Eyer served in the department’s North Tryon Division, CMPD said, and was a member of the 178th recruit class.

He was one of several officers recognized in mid-April “for their dedication and service to CMPD and the Charlotte community,” CMPD said in a Facebook post.

Community reacts to Officer Eyer’s death

Reaction was swift to news of the officer’s death. He was the first victim to be identified by authorities.

“Thank you for your service Mr Eyer and to the ones lost, the ones still fighting. You are brave souls.,” one woman wrote on Facebook. “There’s just no words for this. I hope your family and friends find some peace and light in your bravery.”

A woman from Colorado tweeted: “For his family, both blood and blue and for all who love him. I am so sorry for your loss.”

Another woman wrote on social media said she screamed when she saw Eyer’s name in a text. “He was always so nice and always had a smile when he came into my work.

Summing up many of the emotions of the day, another person said simply on CMPD’s Facebook page: “Blessed are the peacemakers.”

This is a developing story.