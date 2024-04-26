I just made the 'perfect paella.' COVID pandemic helped me get here.

My mouth watered when I saw the cover of The Tennessean’s Taste section in the print edition Wednesday.

A paella pan featured bright gold, pink and green to display the many ingredients in this traditional Spanish dish, including the saffron-infused rice, shrimp and peas.

“I want to make that,” I thought.

And what better day to do it than Wednesday night, which has become in my home known as “Cuss and Fuss.”

It started when my husband, Darren, and Sarah, his former “work wife” (that is, they used to be colleagues), would come over to the house to vent, to share successes and to enjoy some camaraderie.

I felt initially like a third wheel in my own home because unlike them, I am not a designer and I have trouble putting together matching outfits without spousal assistance.

But “Cuss and Fuss” became critical and lifesaving in many ways when the COVID-19 pandemic hit because it emerged as one of our outlets for socializing, and, thus, guarding our mental health.

So much research has come out lately, including from U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, about the epidemic of loneliness, isolation and mental distress and this Wednesday night tradition helped us cope.

How to go from burning rice to making dishes from scratch

Prior to the pandemic, I barely knew how to cook. I burned hard-boiled eggs once and, another time, unintentionally scorched some rice as well as the pot, which is more the fault of my multitasking and lack of paying attention to the stove.

But as we had more time at home during the early months of the pandemic in 2020, cooking became a hobby I picked up.

The “HelloFresh” ingredient delivery service was my gateway to learning how to handle meats – I was always afraid I might get myself or others sick – and to be patient about cooking with low heat on a stovetop.

The Tennessean Opinion and Engagement Director David Plazas made from scratch from a "perfect paella" from a recipe in the newspaper on April 24, 2024.

Meal prep and cooking would now become a time of putting down the phone so I could pay full attention to what I was doing. No more incidents of nearly cutting my pinky off (something that actually happened years before).

I read chef Samin Nosrat’s book “Salt Fat Acid Heat” and no longer was afraid to add too much salt to a boiling pot of water, and I started experimenting with assorted flavors and textures.

At the same, I occasionally consulted with The Tennessean’s food writer, Mackensy Lunsford (who writes the “Eating Nashville” column with writer Brad Schmitt) because she is also a trained chef and former restaurateur.

That knowledge and advice resulted in the ability to make French onion soup from scratch and create variations on ramen.

Our “Cuss and Fuss” trio was my test kitchen.

These are the ingredients for the "perfect paella"

So, in 2024, when I saw the recipe for the paella and read the ingredients and instructions, I knew I could make – I could visualize it.

At the grocery store, most of the ingredients were available, but I did have to buy some substitutes.

Source: “Perfect paella: You won’t believe how easy it is to make,” by Robin Miller, Special to the Arizona Republic, in the April 24, 2024 print edition of The Tennessean.

Below, find the ingredients from the recipe (in italics) along with some commentary.

2 tables spoons of olive oil

8 ounces of Spanish chorizo

1 yellow onion, diced

1 zucchini, diced

I used zucchini in place of bell pepper because of one of our eater's allergies.

4 cloves garlic, minced

3 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced

1 teaspoon, paprika, smoked

1 pinch saffron thread

Saffron is notoriously known to be expensive, but I found a Vigo brand thread – enough for a pinch – for only $5.99.

Salt and pepper

1 cup white wine

I bought an inexpensive Sauvignon Blanc in the wine aisle.

1 bay leaf

Boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite-size pieces

1 cup Spanish rice

I did not find the recommend Calasparra or Arroz Redondo brands and the recipe author warned against using long-grained rice because it could turn the dish mushy. Instead, I went to the international aisle and bought Nishiki medium-grained rice intended for sushi, but it fit the bill.

4 cups of chicken broth

¾ pound extra large jumbo shrimp, peeled

½ cup frozen peas

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley and lemon slices (for garnish)

I used an iron skillet and progressively cooked the ingredients until they are eventually all mixed together. The heat varied from medium high to low simmer throughout the process.

This Spanish-inspired meal was a bargain compare to eating out

The cost of ingredients was about $75, but it yielded dinner for three and two days of leftovers – a bargain compared to going out to eat.

My only quibble with the recipe is that the author said it took 30 minutes. Prep time and cooking time exceeded an hour and clean-up was extensive. You get multiple dishes and utensils dirty.

However, the most important ingredient and result of the evening was the joy it brought our trio.

The aroma of the ingredients cooking. Our three dogs begging for someone to drop a slice of chorizo (we did not comply). Listening to music and occasionally dancing in the kitchen.

And after serving the meal, we savored every bite on our plates and then watched the latest episode of the new “Palm Royale” dark comedy on Apple TV.

These collective moments create memories and strengthen the bonds of friendship, which are so needed at a time when the loudest voices dominate the news cycle and social media rants.

COVID-19 brought about many complications, worries and woes, but the coronavirus also provided some unexpected gifts and innovations, such as, the ability of a once inept food handler to turn into a competent cook who could imagine that he could prepare a complicated meal from scratch for his loved ones and then just do it.

Until next Wednesday and Bon Appetit!

