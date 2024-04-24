‘I just had to shoot somebody:’ 911 call reveals new details after man shot, killed armed robber

Earlier this month, a Hapeville man shot and killed a 39-year-old armed robbery suspect in self-defense after he and a second suspect cornered the victim in his apartment’s parking garage, police said. Now, Channel 2 Action News has obtained audio of the moment the man called 911.

“Hapeville 911, where’s your emergency?” the dispatcher can be heard saying.

“Hey, I just had to shoot somebody in the top floor of the parking deck,” the man can be heard responding.

Just after 9:30 a.m. on April 15, Hapeville police responded to a reported shooting at The Atlantic Aerotropolis on S. Fulton Ave. When officers arrived, they interviewed a tenant who told police that he was forced to fatally shoot a man who tried to rob him while he was walking out to his car.

In the newly released 911 calls, the victim can be heard breathing heavily as he told the dispatcher that he was forced to fire in self-defense.

“His car was parked next to mine. He got out of the car, said, ‘Hey bro! Don’t move!’ Pointed a gun at me, I pulled my gun and I shot,” the man, who declined to speak with Channel 2′s Michael Seiden, explained.

The victim reported seeing a second suspect, identified as Alton Coleman. Witnesses reported that they saw Coleman running toward a nearby church. Body camera video released to Channel 2 Action News shows Coleman urinating on a sidewalk as police get out of their cars with their guns drawn.

Coleman is taken into custody without incident. He’s charged with murder and aggravated assault, according to jail records. A search of court records revealed that Coleman has a lengthy arrest record dating back to 2011.

Authorities also identified the deceased suspect as 39-year-old Lando Carter.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Federal Bureau of Prisons and a spokesperson confirmed that Carter was sentenced in the Northern District of Georgia to a 166-month sentence for interference with commerce by threats or violence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.

Carter was released from the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons on May 26, 2023.

