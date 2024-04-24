Live updates: Karen Read heckled on way into court as jury selection resumes

Jury selection in the high-profile Karen Read murder trial resumed Wednesday morning at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham as supporters of the 44-year-old Mansfield woman continue to push back against a buffer zone that’s in place outside.

Judge Beverly Cannone is now seeking a jury of 20 people. The initial plan was to choose 16 jurors. Cannone bumped that initial number to 20 because she wanted extra people at the ready after some of the selected jurors expressed hardships.

There are currently 19 seated jurors with one more needed. Then the plan is to bring that group of 20 down to 12 jurors and four alternates.

As Read made her way into court for the day’s proceedings, a heckler approached her and repeatedly yelled, “How does it feel to be known as a cop killer, Karen?”

Video captured by Boston 25′s Ryan Breslin showed multiple people stepping in the path of the heckler as Read passed by him.

Live court updates from the Boston 25 News team:

There are 85 people in the jury pool today. All filing in now. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 24, 2024

Judge Cannone met with both sides privately at sidebar. Then a recess was called to bring the jury candidates in. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 24, 2024

Judge Cannone says she "will consider" moving the trial to the courtroom next door. She says courtroom is smaller and only press and participants would fit — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 24, 2024

The prosecution proposed moving to the courtroom next door as an alternative — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 24, 2024

Good morning from the main session at Norfolk Superior where jury selection will resume in the Commonwealth vs. Karen Read.



-As of Monday, 1 more juror was needed but the judge was still reviewing requests from people who had been selected the week before who asked to back out… — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 24, 2024

Karen Read arrives to Norfolk Superior Court for another day of jury selection in the murder trial. Some tense moments as she entered, one man repeatedly called her a “cop killer.” @boston25 pic.twitter.com/wclQzq9hnF — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) April 24, 2024

Read is charged with running down O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, and leaving him to die in a blizzard in the town of Canton on Jan. 29, 2022. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a collision in connection with O’Keefe’s death.

Read’s defense has argued that she is being framed and that O’Keefe was beaten and attacked by a dog inside the home of another Boston police officer.

People have been rallying in support of Read outside of a buffer zone set up by the court, which they have been fighting. Most recently, the state Supreme Court ruled the buffer zone can remain, to keep people with signs 200 feet away from the courthouse.

In a 74-page brief, the petitioners are appealing that ruling. They claim the buffer zone is a violation of their First Amendment right to freedom of speech.

The state would need to file its brief on the buffer zone matter by Wednesday.

If jury selection is completed on Wednesday, opening statements are expected in the murder trial on Monday.

