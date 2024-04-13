Jury finds man guilty of murder and arson in Pearl City case

Apr. 13—The Circuit Court jury convicted the 34-year-old mechanic, originally from Naples, Fla., of second-degree murder in the death of Demond Cox, a mechanical engineer, and first-degree arson for starting the apartment fire that the state said was used to cover up the murder.

A jury of six men and six women rejected Scott David DeAngelo's version of events of Feb. 7, 2022, when he testified to stabbing his 33-year-old roommate in self-defense, then being forced to escape a burning fourth-floor Pearl City apartment through a window.

The Circuit Court jury convicted the 34-year-old mechanic, originally from Naples, Fla., of second-degree murder in the death of Demond Cox, a mechanical engineer, and first-degree arson for starting the apartment fire that the state said was used to cover up the murder.

After the foreperson read the sentence, DeAngelo looked at each juror as they were being polled.

Judge Kevin Souza accepted their unanimous decision and ruled DeAngelo guilty.

DeAngelo could face life without the possibility of parole when he is sentenced July 18.

Deputy Prosecutor Kyle Mesa raised the issue of extended sentencing for a multiple felony offender, which was brought up in the original murder and firearm complaint, but the judge had ruled during the course of the trial that because the handgun found on DeAngelo was inoperable, he acquitted the defendant on that charge based on case law.

However, the arson charge was brought in a separate complaint, which made no mention of extended sentencing.

Second-degree murder carries a life sentence with the possibility of parole, but if the judge rules that because there are multiple felonies, DeAngelo could face a life sentence without parole.

The judge asked the parties to submit briefs on the issue, and would hear the matter before sentencing. If he rules in favor of extended sentencing, it would mean having to convene another jury to decide the issue.

Cox's mother, Quameca Scott, and brother Courtney Cox, both from St. Louis, were present for the sentencing and were relieved and pleased with the verdict.

Scott hugged the victim's advocate, who stayed with her during the long trial because witnesses like her sister and son were not allowed in the courtroom.

"I'm not angry ; I'm not bitter because those things are not in me, " said Scott, who sat through the entire trial and said it was stressful at times but relied on God. "I'm glad the lies were uncovered."

She said Demond, her firstborn, was her best friend and that the two, although living far apart, were very close.

Courtney Cox, who testified on his brother's behalf, said he had mixed emotions, but said, "I'm glad justice was served for Demond."

Scott said she wants to thank the judge and the jury because it's not an easy task to sort through a lot of information. She also commented on the deputy prosecutor's handling of the trial. "Kyle is a rock star. He remained just focused throughout."

The jurors began deliberating Wednesday afternoon, following a cross-examination of DeAngelo, who was the defense's only witness. They also heard from 44 state witnesses during the course of the trial, including friends and relatives of Cox, who testified he was not aggressive or violent.

Jurors heard DeAngelo testify that Cox pointed a gun at him during an argument, grappling with him, moving furniture to block him in the bathroom and trying to wrest a kitchen knife from Cox, and ultimately grabbing his fishing knife from his bag and stabbing Cox in the neck.

Mesa told jurors that exactly what happened inside Unit 407 at 906 Lehua Ave. might never be known, but he laid out what likely happened, piecing together surveillance video evidence and testimony from witnesses, neighbors, police and fire personnel and experts.

Cox had given DeAngelo, who sublet a portion of the rental, a set move-out date because friends from out of town would be staying in the one-bedroom apartment and living room with a pull-out bed.

But when they arrived Feb. 7, 2022, DeAngelo refused to leave. Instead, he argued with Cox and fatally stabbed him in the neck.

Mesa said that after the stabbing, DeAngelo was about to flee the apartment through the front door when a neighbor saw him. He couldn't leave, so he retreated into the apartment and destroyed evidence by putting their cellphones into the sink and filling it with water.

DeAngelo created kindling with paper and books placed at Cox's feet and eventually used a mattress to hasten the fire's progress, and threw ammunition on it as well.

Mesa said Cox died before the fire started since his lungs were not filled with smoke, and that the back of his clothes were not damaged by the fire since he was found lying on his back.

DeAngelo gave a detailed account of the events of that day—before, during and after the stabbing. He alleged Cox was acting strangely, acting jumpy and asking him where he'd been and who he talked to. His attorney showed video of Cox walking around the parking garage looking for something or someone as evidence of strange behavior.

He said the pair argued, then Cox pointed a gun at him. He managed to get control of the gun, but Cox grabbed a kitchen knife and cut him, DeAngelo said.

He said he did not drive to the Pearl City police station, just minutes away, nor did he ask for help or seek medical attention at a hospital. He said he just wanted to leave the scene, and then drove 33 miles until he ran out of gas and ended up in Hauula.

Deputy Public Defender Titiimaea Taase told jurors in his closing argument that DeAngelo controlled the narrative, and not to believe former neighbors who flew in from Las Vegas just for a free trip or the police officer who testified DeAngelo made a confession at the hospital of shooting Cox when the gun never fired since it was incapable of firing.

He told jurors that if they had any doubt as to his guilt, to find him not guilty, that that was their responsibility under the law.

Mesa pointed out that DeAngelo's testimony contained numerous inconsistencies and things that didn't make sense.

He said DeAngelo claimed to have grabbed the fishing knife from his bag, which he testified that he left near the entrance, but that was not near where they had been grappling.

Mesa also said the cuts to his arm were more likely from falling four stories onto bushes rather than from a kitchen knife.

Also, DNA evidence showed DeAngelo's DNA was a match on the trigger of the gun, even though DeAngelo claimed Cox was pointing it at him and no other DNA could be identified.

"Honolulu police and firefighters did a good job investigating and apprehending the suspect, " said Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm. "We must also thank the eyewitnesses who testified at trial, because without them this would have been an impossible case to prove."