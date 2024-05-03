Juneteenth activist Opal Lee to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom at White House

Opal Lee, the 97-year-old “grandmother of Juneteenth,” will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on Friday, officials said.

President Joe Biden named Lee as one of 19 recipients of the award, which is the nation’s highest civilian honor, according to a White House news release.

“These nineteen Americans built teams, coalitions, movements, organizations, and businesses that shaped America for the better,” the release said. “They are the pinnacle of leadership in their fields. They consistently demonstrated over their careers the power of community, hard work, and service.”

Lee, who moved to Fort Worth when she was 10, symbolically walked 1,400 miles from Fort Worth to Washington, D.C., in 2016 to raise awareness of the importance of Juneteenth. She attended the signing ceremony at the White House in 2021 when Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Lee was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022. On March 21, work began on building a new home for Lee on the exact spot in the Historic Southside neighborhood where a racist white mob trashed her family’s home more than 80 years ago.

Lee said when she was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize that she believes her mission to serve is not done yet.

“You got to help people if you can,” she said. “And I can. I still can.”

Today's top stories:

→ Kids as young as 3 wounded in shooting at Fort Worth apartments

→ ‘Violent’ attack plan at North Texas middle school listed 32 students, teachers as targets

→ Jury deliberating on death or life in prison for killer who shot woman, cop

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.