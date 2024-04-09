Judge sentences Plain Township man, 46, for raping child

CANTON ‒ A Plain Township man has been sentenced to seven to 10.5 years in prison for sexually abusing a child.

Cecil E. Newell, 46, pleaded guilty to rape, gross sexual imposition and sexual battery on March 21 in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

The offenses occurred between April 5, 2018, and Jan. 23, 2023. The victim was under age 13 when rape and gross sexual imposition occurred, and 13 when sexual battery was committed.

Newell was indicted in August.

Judge Natalie R. Haupt gave the defendant credit against the prison sentence for 63 days already spent in the county jail. He will spend five years on parole following incarceration. He will be required to register his address with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.

