Judge Natalie Haupt sentences man to life in prison for raping 3-year-old girl

CANTON ‒ An 18-year-old city resident could spend the rest of his life in prison for raping a 3-year-old girl at her babysitter's home in January.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Natalie R. Haupt sentenced Elijah N. Gardner for rape after he pleaded guilty on Wednesday. She sentenced him to life in prison with parole eligibility in 10 years.

If he is released from prison, Gardner would be required to register his address with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.

The crime occurred Jan. 3. Police began investigating after the babysitter notified them the same day.

