Judge sentences Knoxville mother to 22 years after 5-year-old girl's shooting death

A Knox County judge sentenced Robin Howington, the mother found guilty of reckless homicide in the shooting death of her 5-year-old daughter, to 22 years in prison.

A jury earlier this year also found Howington, 41, guilty of aggravated child neglect, making a false report, tampering with evidence and attempted tampering with evidence.

Judge G. Scott Green echoed the prosecutors' arguments during the sentencing hearing April 19, telling Howington, "You are not the victim in this case. ... The fact remains, you were responsible for that gun."

Green cited multiple "glaringly obvious" factors in his sentencing decision, including Howington trying to hide the gun immediately after her daughter's shooting. He said she made up "story after story after story."

What happened the night Destiny Oliver was shot and killed?

Howington gave investigators conflicting stories in the hours after police came to her Knoxville home Sept. 14, 2019, and found Destiny Oliver had been shot, according to testimony at the trial.

Howington initially told investigators an unknown man came into the house and shot Destiny once in the chest before escaping in a black Chrysler 300. She later said the girl's father shot Destiny before fleeing in a white Chrysler 300.

Authorities found a gun hidden in a bush near her Balsam Drive home. Howington accused her boyfriend of stashing the gun, but a neighbor captured video footage of Howington herself putting it there.

Howington changed her story a third time, police said, saying she wiped down the gun and hid it outside after her 2-year-old son found it in a closet and shot the girl in the chest.

