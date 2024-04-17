Judge loosens bond conditions for ACU professor accused of child sexual abuse

Editor's note: This story contains information about the alleged sexual abuse of a child. If you know or suspect that anyone under 18 is being sexually or physically abused, call the Texas child abuse hotline at 1-800-252-5400.

Former Abilene Christian University psychology professor Charles Wayne Wadlington, 41, of Abilene appeared in court April 11.

His lawyer, Christopher Solis, had filed a motion to amend bond conditions with 104th District Court Judge Jeff Propst.

Wadlington was in court in relation to one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child in connection with incidents involving a girl and one count of injury to a child in connection with an incident involving a boy. The charges are in connection to incidents dating back to 2018.

Wadlington was free Wednesday from the Taylor County Jail on a $75,000 bond, according to online jail records.

Strong likelihood that this case will go to trial

On April 11, Solis presented his motion to allow Wadlington permission to contact his youngest children, who were not named in the complaint, via phone calls and video calls.

Solis also asked that Wadlington have permission to visit his youngest children when supervised by a list of approved family members and to see his youngest children at the family residence when supervised by his wife Mary Wadlington.

In court, Solis presented evidence that Wadlington passed a polygraph test and asked Propst to consider the "strength of the evidence."

Solis sought to show that the allegations of abuse were fabricated.

"The children thrive on drama," Solis said.

He brought up an interview with one of Wadlington's accusers in which the accuser stated, "It was just a way of me getting out of the house."

Assistant District Attorney Erin Stamey said, "All you have is probable cause."

Stamey said the prosecution was concerned Wadlington's wife would be the supervisor of the visits with the youngest children, citing accusations she failed to report the alleged abuse at the time it occurred.

Propst ruled partially in Wadlington's favor by allowing phone calls and supervised visits with the approved list of family members. He did not, however, allow any home visits supervised by Wadlington's wife, instead allowing home visits when supervised by that same list of family members.

Solis said there is a strong likelihood that this case will go to trial.

Wadlington's attorneys plan to provide a statement with further information to the Reporter-News.

A history in education

Wadlington was employed by Abilene ISD as a licensed specialist in school psychology going back as far as August 2012, according to his Linked In profile.

Dr. Jordan Ziemer, director of communications for AISD, said Wadlington was last employed by the district in May 2020.

The Reporter-News filed an open records request with AISD to receive the official records of his employment in addition to any possible complaints or reports of misconduct. A response is pending.

Wadlington also worked for Abilene Christian University from Aug. 1, 2013, through July 26, 2023, according to Wendy Kilmer, director of strategic communications.

Going back as far as 2018, however, he is accused of child sexual abuse.

Wadlington was originally arrested in March 2023 but continued to be employed by ACU until July. The arrest complaint included allegations of abuse that had occurred four years prior.

While that original complaint references sexual abuse in 2018, there is no statute of limitations, according to the Texas penal code, if there is continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Anyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

In his office at ACU

A girl alleged Wadlington abused her when she was under 14 for about eight months, from Aug. 1, 2018, until April 29, 2019, according to court records.

The alleged abuse is said to have begun when she was 13 and continued until the time she turned 15.

Another girl alleged she was abused in his office, but Wadlington was not charged in connection with her, according to court records.

ACU police were informed of the investigation during the second week of March 2023 and informed of Wadlington’s arrest on March 22, 2023, according to The Optimist.

The March 23, 2023, article goes on to say that while one of the events allegedly took place in his office at the university, there were "no reports of the involvement of ACU students."

Continuous sexual abuse of a child is punishable by 25 to 99 years or life in prison and a requirement to register as a sex offender for life. Injury to a child is a state jail felony punishable by six months to two years behind bars.

