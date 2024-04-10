Former ACU professor to appear in court on child sex abuse charges

Editor's note: This story contains information about the alleged sexual abuse of a child. If you know or suspect that anyone under 18 is being sexually or physically abused, call the Texas child abuse hotline at 1-800-252-5400.

A former Abilene Christian University psychology professor is set to appear in court April 11 for a plea hearing and a motion to amend bond conditions, for charges of child sexual abuse and injury to a child.

Charles Wayne Wadlington, 41, of Abilene is to appear before 104th District Court Judge Jeff Propst.

Wadlington has been charged with one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child in connection with incidents involving a girl and one count of injury to a child in connection with an incident involving a boy. The charges are in connection to incidents dating back to 2018.

Wadlington was free as of March 23, 2023, from the Taylor County Jail on a $75,000 bond, according to online jail records.

Anyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Continuous sexual abuse of a child is punishable by 25 to 99 years or life in prison and a requirement to register as a sex offender for life. Injury to a child is a state jail felony punishable by six months to two years behind bars.

Work history in education

Wadlington was hired as an assistant professor of psychology for the 2013-2014 academic year at ACU, according to The Optimist, ACU's student newspaper.

He went on to become an associate professor of psychology in July 2020, according to his Linked In profile. Before working at ACU, he was employed by Abilene ISD as a licensed specialist in school psychology from August 2012 through June 2013.

Dr. Jordan Ziemer, director of communications for AISD, said Wadlington was last employed by the district in May 2020.

The Reporter-News filed an open records request Tuesday with AISD to receive the official records of his employment in addition to any possible complaints or reports of misconduct.

Wadlington is no longer listed on ACU's Psychology Department website.

He worked for the university from Aug. 1, 2013, through July 26, 2023, according to Wendy Kilmer, Director of Strategic Communications.

Going back as far as 2018, however, he is accused of allegedly sexually abusing three children.

Wadlington was originally arrested in March 2023 but continued to be employed by ACU until July. The arrest complaint included allegations of abuse that had occurred four years prior.

While that original complaint references sexual abuse in 2018, there is no statute of limitations, according to the Texas penal code, if there is continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

'In his office at ACU'

A girl alleged Wadlington abused her when she was under 14 for about eight months, from Aug. 1, 2018, until April 29, 2019, according to court records.

The alleged abuse is said to have begun when she was 13 and continued until the time she turned 15.

Another girl has also accused Wadlington of sexual abuse. An August 2023 indictment does not list charges related to her.

The other girl also alleges multiple instances of abuse "and that one of the times was in his office at ACU," according to court documents. The boy said Wadlington raped the girls.

ACU police were informed of the investigation during the second week of March 2023 and informed of Wadlington’s arrest on March 22, 2023, according to The Optimist.

The March 23, 2023, article goes on to say that one of the events allegedly took place in his office at the university, but there were "no reports of the involvement of ACU students."

Wadlington spent one night in the Taylor County Jail after his arrest, according to online jail records.

According to his bond conditions filed Oct. 17, he was no longer able to live in his home or be within 1,000 feet of it. He was allowed to have supervised visitation with his children and attend supervised counseling with his children and wife.

Wadlington was also given permission to attend college courses at Texas State Technical College and attend church services if with a chaperone.

