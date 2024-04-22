Judge to look over jury’s recommendation of death penalty for Bessman Okafor

A Spencer hearing will be held Monday for Bessman Okafor, the man who was convicted in the 2012 murder of Alex Zaldivar.

A Spencer hearing allows attorneys for the defense to provide additional evidence to a judge before a sentence is entered.

Watch: Jury recommends that Bessman Okafor be sentenced to death for killing Alex Zaldivar

The hearing is set to start at 9 a.m. at the Orange County Courthouse.

The judge will decide whether or not to take the jury’s recommendation of the death penalty.

Watch: ‘I’m grateful that he is being sent back to death row’: Father of murder victim reacts to verdict

Okafer will be sentenced on June 24.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.