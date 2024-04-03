Judge dismisses attempted murder, other charges against York County man 2 days into trial

A York County judge has dismissed charges against a Hanover area man accused of criminal attempt to commit murder and several related offenses.

Richard Lewis Starks was also originally charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, aggravated assault with an attempt to cause serious bodily injuries and one charge of aggravated assault with attempts to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon. Each charge has been dismissed.

This morning, York County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joseph C. Adams dismissed the charges against Starks.

"We are very happy that the prosecution realized that the facts did not support the charges and dismissed the case with prejudice," said Christopher D. Mandracchia, an attorney for Richard Starks.

"The final straw was yesterday afternoon where a witness changed her testimony on the stand, and completely contradicted her testimony that was sworn by the lead police officer," Mandracchia added "As we believed this whole time, the Northern York County Regional Police Department failed Richard Starks by failing to do a proper police investigation."

“It became evident that we would be unable to meet our burden beyond a reasonable doubt and therefore, dismissing the charges against Mr. Starks was the only ethical and just outcome," said York County District Attorney's Office Chief Administrator Kyle King.

"This was one of the worst police investigations I have ever witnessed. Thanks to our hard work, justice prevailed," said Mandracchia.

What happened in 2022

Ken Knight went to his parents' produce farm in Heidelberg Township on the morning of May 2, 2022.

He told police he arrived at the farm with his camera to take photos of excavation work, before he was confronted by someone at the Paws Pet Resort, a family-owned pet resort, just by the farm property, according to court documents.

At approximately 9 a.m., the Northern York County Regional Police Department was dispatched to the area after receiving a call from Richard Lewis Starks, who said that a stranger had pulled into the business, threatened customers and employees, and pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Starks said the man had been an older, white male, who drove a white Cadillac: Ken Knight.

Knight alleged that Starks jumped on his windshield and pointed a gun at him. Feeling threatened, Knight admitted to ramming Starks with his car at one point after Starks allegedly shot at his car, according to documents.

Court documents stated Starks’ vehicle, a purple Tesla, had heavy damage to its passenger side. Knight’s Cadillac was found with heavy front-end damage from the apparent collision, court documents stated.

The front passenger window from the Tesla was lying on the ground with a large hole in the center, and several rifle casings were on the floor and on top of seats inside the vehicle.

Defense attorney Tom Kelley said Starks made several 911 calls that morning before the lieutenant arrived. He said that the NYCRPD substation was only a six-minute drive from the location of the scene. “He called for help multiple times – no one came,” Kelley said.

