Judge denies Trump co-defendants' motions to dismiss charges in classified documents case

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday denied motions by two of former President Donald Trump's co-defendants to dismiss charges in the classified documents case.

Trump aide Walt Nauta's lawyers asked this month for five charges against him to be dismissed, while lawyers for Carlos De Oliveira, who was the property manager at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida estate, requested that all charges against him be tossed out.

In her filing in Florida, Cannon said De Oliveira "does not meaningfully dispute that the charging document satisfies the minimum pleading standards."

Carlos De Oliveira, center, an employee of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, leaves a court appearance with attorney John Irving, left, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Miami. De Oliveira, Mar-a-Lago's property manager, was added last week to the indictment with Trump and the former president's valet, Walt Nauta, in the federal case alleging a plot to illegally keep top-secret records at Trump's Florida estate and thwart government efforts to retrieve them. (Wilfredo Lee / AP file)

She also noted that his lawyers can challenge prosecutors' evidence during a trial, "where the Special Counsel will bear the entire burden of proof as to all essential elements of the obstruction offenses."

Similarly, she dismissed the motion from Nauta's lawyers, who had argued that obstruction charges against him were unconstitutionally vague.

Cannon said she was in "general agreement with the Special Counsel" that the indictment's allegations "provide enough of a basis to deny Nauta’s request for dismissal on vagueness grounds."

Both men had also requested bills of particulars, meaning more details about the charges against them and why they are being accused of crimes. Cannon denied those requests, as well.

"The Court cannot say that the Indictment as a whole lacks sufficient information to assist Nauta in preparing for trial, and the discovery provided in this case is exceedingly voluminous," Cannon said about Nauta's request.

Neither Nauta's nor De Oliveira's lawyers immediately responded to requests for comment Thursday evening.

Nauta has been accused of helping Trump hide national security files from investigators, and he faces charges including conspiracy to obstruct justice and withholding a document or record.

De Oliveira has been accused of trying to delete security video in Mar-a-Lago when the Justice Department sought it. He faces charges including conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements.

Nauta and De Oliveira have pleaded not guilty. Trump has also pleaded not guilty in all of his criminal trials.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com