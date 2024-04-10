Judge Breaks Gavel Ordering 60 Days in Jail for Former Sheriff

A judge had some harsh words for a former sheriff, who is accused of breaking the law. Former Clark County, Indiana Sheriff, Jamey Noel, is awaiting trial on 25 felony charges.He has pled not guilty. As part of the case, Noel was ordered to surrender all his weapons, except for one shotgun, but during a search of his home, the judge says other firearms were found. The judge says Noel was in contempt of court and ordered him ot serve 60 days in jail before the trial even begins. Inside Edition Digital has more.

View comments