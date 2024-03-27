JSO: Reported person slashed on North Main Street, road back open

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that it’s investigating a reported person slashed on North Main Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Both northbound and southbound lanes of North Main Street are back open after they were blocked from Cedar Bay Road to Baisden Road for several hours due to the investigation.

Action News Jax has requested the incident report to learn more.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as we learn more.

Read: FSU beats Florida in Sunshine State Showdown in Jacksonville

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.