Jordan Klepper Has Mind-Melting Encounter With Trump Supporters Outside NY Trial

Donald Trump said the New York courthouse where he is on trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case would be where “all hell breaks loose,” so naturally “Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper was on the scene.

Klepper, who attends Trump rallies ― including the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol ― found a much more subdued event than what the former president had predicted.

But he still found some strange ideas among the Trump supporters who did turn up ― including one who declared that the former president can’t possibly get a fair trial in a blue city such as New York.

“Where can Trump get a fair trial?” Klepper asked.

“In the Midwest, in Ohio, in Florida,” the person responded.

“He’s on trial in Florida. He’s on trial in Georgia,” Klepper pointed out. “Will you accept the results of those trials?”

“No,” the person replied.

And that wasn’t the only logic-defying exchange Klepper had with fans of the former president.

See more of his encounters with the MAGA faithful in New York below: