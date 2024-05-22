Joplin woman reports being assaulted in her sleep

May 22—A 33-year-old woman reported Tuesday that she had been assaulted two days earlier as she was sleeping at a family member's home on Brownell Avenue in Joplin.

Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said Breanna M. Johnston told police that she had been involved in a dispute a couple of weeks ago and that another woman involved had entered the residence where she was sleeping Sunday and attacked her.

She said she was struck several times in the face before she managed to break away from her assailant, Davis said. Johnston did not seek medical attention at the time but told police on Tuesday that she believes her nose may have been broken and that she has been suffering ongoing issues with her vision.

The report remained under investigation Wednesday without any arrest having been made or charge filed.