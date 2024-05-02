Joplin to hold information session on projects

May 2—An informational meeting to provide details to residents about four stormwater drainage projects coming up will be held next week by the city of Joplin.

Residents may stop by the open house meeting from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the community room in the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St., to see the plans and speak with city engineering staff and representatives of Olsson, the design engineer for the projects. There will be information provided during opening remarks when the meeting starts and project staff will remain until 6:30 p.m. to answer questions.

The projects are:

—Culvert replacement at 12th Street and Wall Avenue.

—Channel work at 17th Street and Annie Baxter Avenue.

—Crossroad Industrial Park culvert and channel work on 26th Street.

—Parr Hill Park drainage improvements at Massachusetts Avenue and Murphy Boulevard.

City officials have identified a number of stormwater improvement needs throughout the city. Some have an identified funding source, which is the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax.

Others, including the four to be discussed Tuesday, did not have an identified funding source. As a result, the city applied for grants from the federal America Rescue Plan Act stormwater grant administered by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, and the grant has been approved. It will be used to pay for nine projects, including the four to be discussed Tuesday.

Comment sheets will be available at the meeting for residents to provide remarks on the projects. The sheets may be turned in at the public meeting or mailed to the city after the meeting.

Anyone who cannot attend but wants to discuss a project may call Chris Parker at 417-624-0820, ext. 1584, or email him at cparker@joplinmo.org.