Join us for Under the Dome: Live! podcast recording in downtown Raleigh

Here at The News & Observer, we appreciate all the listeners of our politics podcast, Under the Dome. Now we’re giving you the opportunity to come watch a live recording of an episode in downtown Raleigh. I’m Dawn Vaughan, the N&O Capitol bureau chief.

Our guests are two rising political stars in their respective parties:

Sen. Natalie Murdock is a Durham Democrat who is in her second full term in District 20. She serves on several Senate committees including transportation, transportation appropriations, agriculture, education and finance. She also works for the Biden Harris campaign.

Democratic Senators including Natalie Murdock of Durham County, foreground, hold signs after a vote on an abortion restrictions bill that was up for a veto override on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C.

Sen. Vickie Sawyer is an Iredell County Republican who also represents northern Mecklenburg County in District 37. After more than three terms, she is now the chair of the Senate Transportation Committee and the transportation appropriations committee.

Sen. Vickie Sawyer speaks during a press conference on April 6, 2023 at the North Carolina General Assembly in Raleigh, N.C.

We will talk about the issues, the start of the legislative session and what each of the senators would like to happen as the General Assembly’s short session gets rolling.

Here’s what you need to know to join us:

▪ Register for this free event at underthedomelive.eventbrite.com.

▪ The event starts at 5 p.m., and we will start recording at 5:30 p.m.

▪ It will be held in the Daniels Auditorium at the N.C. Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St., Raleigh

Come watch the podcast recording and meet our politics team.