Johns Hopkins University Strikes Deal With Pro-Palestine Student Protesters

Johns Hopkins University came to an agreement with pro-Palestine student protestors on Sunday, marking an end to a demonstration that began on April 29.

The agreement required protesters, led by the Hopkins Justice Collective, to deconstruct the encampment on “The Beach” at the Homewood campus and guarantee that it would not be rebuilt.

On the opposite end, the university has agreed to consider divesting from companies that support the war or have ties to Israel by expediting its existing Public Interest Investment Advisory Committee process. The process previously took place over 18 months, but the university agreed to cut that timeline down by five months in this case, according to The Baltimore Sun.

The university also agreed to “conclude student conduct proceedings arising out of the encampment,” per the JHU statement.

“Conduct proceedings will continue for any allegations involving violence, assault, property damage, discrimination, harassment, intimidation, or threats,” the statement continued.

BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 2: Banners and signs along a fence at the protest encampment at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland on May 2, 2024. Students are joining in protests sweeping college campuses over the Israel/Gaza conflict.(Photo by Linus Berggren for The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Hopkins Justice Collective said in a statement that it is not pleased with the agreement.

“In no way are we satisfied with this end to our demonstration. This agreement is only a first step toward our demands in the longer struggle for decolonization. Palestinian liberation remains in our sights. This transnational movement did not start with our encampment, and it will certainly not end with it,” the HJC statement reads.

Here is a list of the demands that the encampment organizers have for JHU leaders.



The group says they will meet with administration tomorrow afternoon.

“This is a truly difficult time in our world and at our university, with the anguish of the ongoing conflict and human tragedy in Israel and Gaza. It is my fervent hope that at Hopkins, we can together continue our focus on the important work of a university — to engage in dialogue and learning with one another regarding challenging and complex issues such as these,” JHU President Ron Daniels said in a statement.

The agreement between the Maryland university and its students comes as protests and encampments against the war in Gaza have popped up across university campuses nationwide. Hundreds of protestors across campuses, including Columbia University, have been arrested.

Since Hamas militants killed more than 1,200 people and took approximately 250 hostages in October 2023, Israel has killed more than 35,000 people in Palestine, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

