John Thomas named interim Clear Fork superintendent

BELLVILLE ― The Clear Fork Valley Local Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday to approve a contract with John Thomas to hire him as district interim superintendent, which will start Aug. 1.

The Clear Fork Board of Education has named John Thomas, right, as interim superintendent. At left is school board president Brian Johnson.

Thomas has been serving as the interim elementary principal in Lexington Schools since December 2023 and has past interim superintendent experience at West Holmes Local School District and Mansfield City School District as well as superintendent experience at Delaware City Schools, Alliance City School District and Crestview Local School District, according to the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.

Thomas said, “I am pleased to have been selected by the Clear Fork Valley Board of Education, and I look forward to working with them during the next school year. I am also looking forward to working with the leadership team, teachers and staff and getting to know students, their parents and members of the Clear Fork Valley community.”

Board President Brian Johnson welcomed Thomas, saying, “The Clear Fork Board of Education is excited to welcome John Thomas as the interim superintendent. Mr. Thomas has extensive experience in education and administration and will play a vital role in the near future to move Clear Fork Valley forward in continued success.”

Mid-Ohio ESC Superintendent Kevin D. Kimmel said Mid-Ohio ESC was glad to partner with the Clear Fork Valley Board of Education to find the best candidate. “I would like to commend the Clear Fork Valley Board of Education for making an excellent selection to lead the district for this interim period. John Thomas’s background and experience proved to be the difference in being selected from a strong field of candidates. MOESC appreciated the feedback from the school community and staff in this process, and we look forward to continuing to support the district in the transition.”

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services to 13 school districts and over 20,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.

Current superintendent Janice Wyckoff's contract with the district runs through July 31.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Thomas has wealth of experience as interim superintendent locally