John McCain is not sorry for calling Kim Jong Un ‘fat’

“What, did they want me to call him a crazy skinny kid?” Sen. John McCain quipped via Twitter on Wednesday in response to a report by the Korean Central News Agency that the dignity of North Korea’s supreme leadership was hurt by McCain’s recent description of Kim Jong Un as the “crazy fat kid that’s running North Korea.”

What, did they want me to call him a crazy skinny kid? https://t.co/Ym3juRfBev — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) March 29, 2017





McCain made the comment during an interview with MSNBC’s Greta Van Susteren last week.

“He’s not rational, Greta,” said the Republican senator, who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee. “We’re not dealing even with someone like Josef Stalin, who had a certain rationality to his barbarity.”

Apparently, the North Korean government did not appreciate this description and called out McCain, along with GOP Sen. Ted Cruz — who recently introduced legislation to designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism — of making “a provocation tantamount to declaration of war against” the country.

