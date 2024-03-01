John Long sworn in as interim Caddo Parish sheriff

Sheriff Jay Long takes oath from Judge Craig Marcotte while his wife and mother hold the bible.

Jay Long was officially sworn in as the interim sheriff of Caddo Parish on Friday.

The former chief deputy of the Caddo Parish Sheriff's office was sworn in by Louisiana Second Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Craig Marcotte in the presence of family, friends and colleagues.

Following Steve Prator's departure due to his acceptance of an appointment by the Louisiana Board of Pardons, Long will fill the vacant position until July 1 following the swearing-in of the March 23 sheriff's election winner.

Long, a Shreveport resident and C.E. Byrd High School graduate, joined the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office as a reserve deputy in 1989 before being hired full-time in 1990.

He held various positions in the Sheriff's Office, including deputy at Springridge Caddo Detention Center and chief deputy appointed by Prator in 2016.

Long served many years on the Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue and Special Response teams. Additionally, he was a state firearms instructor, high-risk warrants instructor and hostage rescue instructor.

He and his wife Kathy have four adult children.

