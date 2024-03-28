John Joseph named Citizen of the Year

Mar. 28—Ever since he was a little boy, John Joseph IV has been "a business guy," he said.

He grew up stocking shelves in a small grocery store on Vine Street in Decatur, which was owned by his grandfather and father. Whether he was working in the store or whether he was playing Monopoly or trading baseball cards, he always liked being a part of a business deal, he said.

"I love business," said Joseph, who on Wednesday was given the 2024 Miss Athelyne C. Banks Citizen of the Year award from the Decatur-Morgan Chamber of Commerce. He was chosen for the award for his contributions to the community and his volunteerism, according to the chamber.

"I would like to thank God, my family, my friends and our community," Joseph about receiving the award Wednesday. "So many people have invested in my family and in me. I feel like when I am blessed with that kind of support, then I should be doing all I can for those around me."

The award, presented each year at the chamber's annual meeting, is named after Banks, a longtime Decatur educator.

"John Joseph stands as a true champion for Decatur-Morgan County as well as our entire region, embodying qualities of innovation, leadership and, above all, an unwavering commitment to his family, friends, clients and community," said Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Crystal Brown.

The 46-year-old is executive director of the Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center and the creator of The Best and Brightest Initiative, a comprehensive incentive package for young professionals involved in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). He helped launch the Decatur Morgan CEO, the first education curriculum in the state to train high school students to become entrepreneurs.

Joseph, a Decatur native, served as student body president at Decatur High School and at the University of Mississippi, where he received an academic scholarship and was named a national Truman Scholar before being inducted into the university's hall of fame.

After working in other states and earning his law degree from the University of Alabama, he returned home to Decatur in 2013. He became director of Decatur Corridor Development and later the Entrepreneurial Center.

Joseph is a graduate of the Alabama Leadership Initiative and the Birmingham Venture Club Entrepreneur Accelerator Program. Working with entrepreneurs, Joseph sits on the advisory boards of a Huntsville biotech company and a Nashville health care company while serving as co-chairman of the Entrepreneurship Pillar for Launch, which is focused on regional coordination among north Alabama counties.

He is a current club member and previous board member of the Kiwanis Club of Decatur and a previous board member of the Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts. He currently serves as a board member for the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation, Decatur-Morgan CEO and the Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority. He is also a member of Huntsville's Committee of 100.

He lives in Decatur with his wife, Annah, and their two children.

Joseph said he remains inspired to do his work by "seeing the difference my job makes in the lives of people. Seeing a student who has skills they never had before or the person who has community and friends they never had before. I feel God has prepared me for this role."

Banks — for whom the award is named — was an educator for 42 years, 29 of them with Decatur City Schools. Chamber members submitted nominations for the award and applications were judged by a committee of past recipients. — Commodore of the Year

Also during Wednesday's annual meeting, held at The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Linda Schoo received the Chamber's Rosie Hennessy Commodore of the Year Award.

The Commodores are a group of professionals who volunteer to welcome and mentor new members, build membership and raise community awareness of chamber activities and benefits.

As a Commodore, Schoo shared her expertise by mentoring fellow business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs, according to the chamber. She and her husband, Jerry, and son, Danny, are the franchise owners of Marco's Pizza in Decatur. Linda and Jerry Schoo have been married for 43 years and have three children and five grandchildren.

The Commodore of the Year Award is named after Rosie Hennessy, who served as a Commodore in the 1980s through the middle 1990s. Every year since 1998, the Commodores have voted to give this award to the Commodore who reflects the characteristics exhibited by Hennessy herself, the chamber said.

Also during Wednesday's meeting, a new board of directors was announced for 2024-25. It includes John Holley, chair; Leifje Dighton, chair-elect; Jamie Reeves, past chair; Kent Lawrence, treasurer; Kelli Powers, vice-chair/community building; Linda Schoo, vice-chair/development; Cindy Smith, vice chair, leadership and networking; and Terry Welch, vice chair, talent development and education.