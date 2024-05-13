John Dean Thinks Donald Trump's Legal Team Tripped Up, And It's Going To Cost Them

Watergate figure John Dean on CNN at the weekend questioned the “sophistication” of a potential tactic from Donald Trump’s team in the former president’s hush money trial.

Trump’s defense team didn’t really push back on the more salacious details that porn actor Stormy Daniels testified about her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with the then-reality TV personality. A hush money payment Trump is accused of making to Daniels during the 2016 election, and his alleged falsification of documents to cover it up, is the focus of proceedings. Trump denies the claims.

Dean said Trump’s attorneys could well try to use Daniels’ testimony as part of an appeal, if the presumptive GOP nominee is convicted in the case.

However, the “sophistication” of the strategy is “really questionable because on cross-examination, they went in the same areas themselves, it appeared at Donald Trump’s request, to try to get in and mix it up with Stormy and they did not do well at it,” he explained.

Daniels “actually came out as a very strong witness and her own story certainly held up in front of the jury,” said Dean, the White House counsel who flipped on former President Richard Nixon and cooperated with prosecutors during the Watergate scandal.

“So, I’m not sure it worked. I don’t think it will work on appeal,” he added.

The trial continues Monday when former Trump fixer and attorney Michael Cohen, who was sentenced to prison for his role in the scheme, is expected to take the stand.

