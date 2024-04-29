John Dean Says 1 Thing ‘Keeping Me On The Edge Of My Seat' In Donald Trump Trial

Watergate figure John Dean opined on the importance of the documents that are being presented in former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial as he revealed what’s got him restless about the proceedings.

Trump is accused of falsifying business records to cover up hush money that he allegedly paid to porn actor Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election to keep her quiet about their earlier alleged affair.

Dean, who served as White House counsel to President Richard Nixon and later flipped on Nixon to cooperate with prosecutors, told CNN at the weekend that “a lot of documents” were involved in the case.

But he pointed out, “We don’t know if they have or do not have information or witnesses or documents that directly link Donald Trump to the falsification of the documents or whether that’s going to be something that has to be inferred by really overwhelming evidence that there’s no other way it could have happened other than from his allowing it to happen.”

“That’s a thinner case,” he explained. “If they have a direct witness, or they have direct evidence, that’s going to be a powerful case.”

“So, this is what’s keeping me on the edge of my seat as I watch what unfolds,” Dean added.

Watch the full interview here:

