John Bolton Reveals Who He'll Vote For And... Um...

John Bolton, who served as national security adviser under Donald Trump and is now a fierce critic of the former president, on Wednesday revealed who he voted for in the 2020 election — and who he’ll vote for again this November.

And it wasn’t (and won’t be) President Joe Biden or the presumptive GOP nominee, former President Donald Trump.

Instead, the former United Nations ambassador told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that he wrote in the name of George W. Bush’s controversial former Vice President Dick Cheney on the ballot four years ago, and will do it again this year.

“Wow!” Collins responded to the revelation.

Bolton described 83-year-old Cheney, one of the architects of the war in Iraq, as “a principled Reaganite conservative and he still is.”

“Age is no longer a factor in American presidential politics,” he added. “So his age doesn’t disqualify him. And I think he’d do an immensely better job than either Trump or Biden.”

Collins asked Bolton if Cheney’s daughter, fellow Trump critic former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), could get his vote.

“Well, I like Liz a lot and maybe someday she’ll get my write-in vote too,” Bolton replied. “But right now, stick with her father.”

