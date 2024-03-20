Joe McGraw wins primary election in Illinois 17th US House District

Retired 17th Circuit Court Judge Joe McGraw on Tuesday defeated Scott Crowl, a farmer from Milan, to win the Republican nomination for Congress representing Illinois' 17th U.S. House District.

According to unofficial Republican primary election results, McGraw had accumulated 17,257 votes, or 67%, to Crowl's 8,379 votes, or 33% with 56% of the estimated vote counted. The Associated Press called the race for McGraw at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

A former prosecutor and judge for 21 years, McGraw ran a tough-on-crime campaign, focused on the southern border and, if elected, promised to fight what he called reckless spending by Democrats that he argues is "driving inflation and crushing family budgets."

Joe McGraw, a Republican candidate for U.S. Congress, hosts a law enforcement roundtable Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at his campaign office in Rockford.

Crowl, 67, is a retired 26-year employee of Air Wisconsin Airlines. He is a longtime farmer and farms about 500 acres of land in Milan. He also spent 10 years working at the Quad Cities International Airport where he became union president.

Crowl had hoped to appeal to what he called conservative, Reagan Democrats if he had made it into the general election.

McGraw now goes on to face U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Moline, in the November general election. Sorensen did not face an opponent in the Democratic primary.

The 17th district extends west from Bloomington-Normal through Peoria, Pekin, Canton, Macomb, Monmouth, Galesburg and Kewanee to the Quad Cities and then north to Freeport and Rockford.

Sorensen is promising to fight for lower prescription drug costs, for the right to access an abortion and reproductive health care, to support farmers and to protect the environment among other priorities.

McGraw says he would seek to improve border security and stop fentanyl from entering the country, pursue a balanced federal budget and look to create a ban on lawmakers becoming lobbyists to prevent corruption if he were elected.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Joe McGraw of Rockford will face US Rep. Eric Sorensen in November