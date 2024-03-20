Joe Biden visits Arizona: President to announce billions in grants to Intel Corp.

President Joe Biden, after cruising to victory in Tuesday's presidential preference election, switches from campaign mode into chief executive mode Wednesday, his second day in Arizona.

He was scheduled to appear at noon at a massive Intel Corp. campus in southwest Chandler to announce billions of dollars in grants to the semiconductor company. The funding, designed to rebuild America's technological leadership in semiconductors, could be spread among multiple Intel projects in Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio and Oregon, with Arizona receiving one of the largest commitments.

What is President Biden doing at Intel in Chandler?

Biden was to appear at Intel Corp.’s Ocotillo campus to announce funding from the CHIPS Act for cutting edge microchip production.

Intel, already one of Arizona's largest employers, will receive up to $8.5 billion in federal grants as part of a preliminary agreement to be announced by President Biden and U.S. Commerce Department officials. The grants would mark one of the largest-ever semiconductor manufacturing investments.

Over the next five years, Intel expects to invest more than $100 billion in the U.S. as it expands capacity in Arizona and the other three states, with an estimated creation of more than 10,000 manufacturing jobs and nearly 20,000 construction jobs.

The proposal also calls for about $50 million to develop the company's semiconductor and construction workforces.

