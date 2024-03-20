Fighter jet responds to flight restriction violation during Biden's visit to Arizona

An Arizona fighter jet responded to an unidentified threat during a temporary flight restriction during President Biden's trip to Arizona Wednesday morning, according to the North American Aerospace Defense.

At about 7:30 a.m., radar in Phoenix detected a "track of interest" that was not in communication with air traffic control during a temporary flight restriction issued by the Federal Aviation Administration, according to NORAD.

The detection caused NORAD to deploy a F-15 aircraft that was ultimately unable to identify the threat, according to Michael Dougherty, public affairs specialist with Continental United States NORAD Region.

"As far as I can tell, there isn't much to investigate because they couldn't identify anything," Dougherty said.

Dougherty added that the reason for the announcement of the possible threat and response was because Valley residents may have noticed the fighter jet as it flew at an altitude of about 7,000 feet.

A spokesperson for Luke Air Force Base said they had no report of the incident or the deployment of a F-15.

The FAA did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: F-15 jet scrambled for flight violation during Biden's stay in Arizona