Joe Biden visit to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, live updates today: President will promote streets project

President Joe Biden is coming to Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon. During his visit, he's expected to highlight a $36.6 million allocation for a project to convert a 2.6-mile section of Sixth Street to a "complete street."

You can follow along here for live updates of Biden's visit throughout the day.

The stage is set for President Joe Biden's visit to the Pieper-Hillside Boys & Girls Club on West Cherry St. in Milwaukee.

President Joe Biden to appear at Pieper-Hillside Boys & Girls Club

Biden will appear at the Pieper-Hillside Boys & Girls Club on W. Cherry St.

That's where he plans to talk about the $36.6 million federal investment in the Sixth Street corridor that will be used to convert the thoroughfare into a more pedestrian-friendly area.

What to know about the Sixth Street 'complete streets' project President Joe Biden plans to highlight in Milwaukee

The money for Milwaukee is part of $3.3 billion awarded to 132 communities as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods grant program in fiscal year 2023.

Milwaukee's complete streets efforts seek to make streets safe and convenient to pedestrians, bicyclists, transit users and anyone else who wants to use them, regardless of age or ability.

Traffic moves along North Sixth Street looking south to the downtown area in Milwaukee on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. President Joe Biden is expected to highlight a $36.6 million allocation for a project to convert a 2.6-mile section of Sixth Street to a "complete street" during his visit to Milwaukee on Wednesday.

The effort prioritizes:

Pedestrian safety, followed by the next-most-vulnerable users.

Street designs that encourage walking, biking and public transit use in a way that "considers the context of the surrounding community as well as the broader urban design needs of the city."

Allowing "users of all ages and abilities to safely, comfortably and conveniently travel across and through the network."

You can read more about the Sixth Street plan in Alison Dirr's and Tom Daykin's story.

