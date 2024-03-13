What to know about the Sixth Street 'complete streets' project President Joe Biden plans to highlight in Milwaukee

President Joe Biden is expected to highlight a $36.6 million allocation for a project to convert a 2.6-mile section of Sixth Street to a "complete street" during his visit to Milwaukee on Wednesday.

The allocation to Milwaukee is one of $3.3 billion awarded to 132 communities as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods grant program in fiscal year 2023.

Here's what you should know about Milwaukee's Sixth Street project and the city's "Complete Streets" plan:

What is a 'complete street'?

Milwaukee's complete streets efforts seek to make streets safe and convenient to pedestrians, bicyclists, transit users and anyone else who wants to use them, regardless of age or ability.

According to the 2018 legislation approving the policy, the city's complete streets policy prioritizes:

Pedestrian safety, followed by the next-most-vulnerable users.

Street designs that encourage walking, biking and public transit use in a way that "considers the context of the surrounding community as well as the broader urban design needs of the city."

Allowing "users of all ages and abilities to safely, comfortably and conveniently travel across and through the network."

The legislation states that elements of "complete streets" can slow speeding drivers and help lessen disparities in access to a variety of transportation options, crash rates, health outcomes, education, income and employment.

When was the plan to convert Sixth Street to a 'complete street' approved?

Sixth Street's conversion to a complete street is part of the downtown long-range comprehensive plan that the Common Council and Mayor Cavalier Johnson approved in 2023.

The plan is known as “Connec+ing MKE – Downtown Plan 2040.”

What work is happening to make Sixth Street in Milwaukee a 'complete street'?

The plan called for a redesigned north-south street that focuses more on transit, pedestrians and bicycles to better connect downtown to both north and south side neighborhoods.

It calls for reducing the number of vehicle lanes and right-turn "bypasses," adding trees and potentially adding fully separated bike lanes, transit lanes and "enhanced transit stops."

Under construction is the stretch of Sixth Street from West North Avenue to West National Avenue, described in a White House fact sheet as "an important corridor connecting predominantly Black communities on the northside through the downtown economic core south to the regional intermodal station and the gateway of Milwaukee’s Hispanic communities on the southside."

In addition to physical street alterations, the project will include changes "easing the load on the city's combined sewer system," the document states.

It would build on the momentum generated by the relocated Milwaukee Public Museum, coming to North Sixth Street and West Highland Avenue, by making it more accessible and spur adjacent private development, the plan said.

The redesigned street also would "embody the vision" of a connected downtown linking to such destinations as Bronzeville, Halyard Park, Hillside Terrace, Milwaukee Area Technical College, the Brewery District, the Deer District, the expanding Baird Center convention facility, West Wisconsin Avenue, the Iron District and Walker’s Point.

Sixth Street is among a series of "catalytic" projects and Milwaukee streets that are getting similar makeovers.

That includes such downtown streets as North Van Buren Street, North Water Street, North Jefferson Street and East Michigan Street.

Lawrence Andrea from the Journal Sentinel staff contributed to this story.

