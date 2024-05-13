Joe Biden Says Donald Trump Is ‘Clearly Unhinged’ After 2020 Election Loss

President Joe Biden said former President Donald Trump was “clearly unhinged,” adding he believed something had “snapped” in his predecessor when he lost the 2020 election in a speech to donors this weekend, ramping up his attacks against the presumptive Republican nominee.

Biden made the comments at a private fundraiser in Seattle on Saturday at the home of a former Microsoft executive.

“It’s clear that when he lost and when he lost in 2020, something snapped in him,” Biden told the crowd. “He just can’t accept the fact he’s lost, and he’s lost it when he lost. He really did.”

“He’s not only obsessed with losing in 2020, he’s clearly unhinged. Just listen to what he’s telling people,” he continued.

The president went on to say that despite Trump’s ongoing legal troubles — including his current hush money trial in New York over allegations he falsified business records to squash Stormy Daniels’ claims of an affair — the race between the two men remained “close.”

“Folks, Trump is running — he’s not running to lead America, he’s running for revenge,” Biden added.

President Joe Biden turns as reporters ask questions as he arrives at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Friday, May 10, 2024, in SeaTac, Wash. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) via Associated Press

Biden has increased his attacks against Trump in recent months as the campaign season begins in earnest. He held a separate reception in Seattle, beginning with a barb at Trump’s penchant for closing his eyes in the courtroom.

“Thank you for your warm welcome,” Biden told the crowd at a hotel in Seattle. “But please keep it down because Donald Trump is sleeping.”

Trump himself has continued his longstanding tirade against Biden. At his own rally, the former president called his hush money case a “sham” and accused his successor of running a “Gestapo administration.”

Biden, he said, is “surrounded by fascists around the Oval Office.”

“All of this persecution is only happening because I’m running for president,” Trump told supporters in Palm Beach, Florida. “If I wasn’t leading in the polls by a lot and running for president, they wouldn’t be after me. I’d have a nice place. I’d be down in Palm Beach. I’d be traveling the world.”

Related...