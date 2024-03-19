Joe Biden Puts Trump On Blast in Ominous New 'Bloodbath' Attack Ad

President Joe Biden’s campaign wasted no time turning Donald Trump’s latest comments against him in a new attack ad.

The spot, released on Biden’s X feed, highlights Trump’s speech this weekend warning of a “bloodbath” if he loses November’s election. Then, it cuts to footage of the infamous 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where Trump claimed there were “very fine people on both sides.”

The new ad also shows Trump saluting the Jan. 6 rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to keep him in power, as well as his vow to pardon them:

Donald Trump has shown us who he is, time and time again. pic.twitter.com/pBqyMTloHX — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 18, 2024

Trump’s campaign has claimed he meant an economic “bloodbath” when he used the term at an Ohio rally.

But even member of the former president’s own party aren’t buying it.

“That is B.S. on that,” former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman (R) said on MSNBC on Sunday. “He was definitely sending a call to his supporters to have a reprise of Jan. 6.”