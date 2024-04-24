Biden Hits Trump With Biblical Burn Over His Latest Shady Business Scheme

President Joe Biden on Tuesday tore into Donald Trump for his role in getting abortion rights overturned ― and managed to get in a dig at the former president’s latest cash grab at the same time.

“He described the Dobbs decision as a miracle,” Biden said, referring to the Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v. Wade. “Maybe it’s coming from that Bible he’s trying to sell.”

Trump has been hawking a $60 “God Bless the USA Bible” done with country singer Lee Greenwood.

“Whoa!” Biden said as the crowd laughed at the scheme. “I almost wanted to buy one just to see what the hell’s in it.”

What’s in it: The text of the Bible plus the lyrics to Greenwood’s hit song “God Bless the USA” ― a mainstay of the Trump rally playlist ― as well as the texts of the Pledge of Allegiance, the Bill of Rights, the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.

The Trump-endorsed Bible has been getting poor reviews and complaints of sticky pages.

As Biden noted, Trump has praised the court’s decision overturning Roe as a “miracle.” But the president said it wasn’t a miracle so much as a calculated deal with evangelical voters. If they would overlook Trump’s personal flaws and vote for him, he would appoint the Supreme Court justices who would overturn the decision.

That’s what happened as the three Trump-appointed justices now form the core of a conservative majority on the Supreme Court. Their decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case has led to abortion bans in more than a dozen states.

“Trump bragged how proud he was to get rid of Roe v Wade. He took credit for it,” Biden said. “He said ‘there has to be punishment’ for women exercising reproductive freedom.”

Trump in 2016 called for punishing women who get abortions. He eventually walked that back, saying states could instead punish doctors who carry out the procedure, a position he has repeated as recently as this month.

Biden was campaigning in Florida as Democrats hope voter anger over abortion restrictions will help put the state Trump won twice into play in November.

