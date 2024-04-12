This job can pay $100K with no degree, and 1,800 spots are available. Hiring opens for 4 days.

There’s a golden opportunity for many people without a college degree looking to make an impactful career change.

The Federal Aviation Administration is hiring thousands of air traffic controllers in 2024 to fill needs across the United States. Air traffic controllers work in airport towers and radar rooms to navigate planes through traffic and weather, and make sure that passengers get to their destinations safely.

It can pay off for those who get hired -- the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says the median wage for air traffic controllers is $137,380.

ALSO READ: Woman dies after mid-flight illness enroute to Charlotte, police say

The safety of the U.S. Aviation system is due in large part to our skilled and dedicated air traffic controllers, so hiring and training new controllers is a major priority,” FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said in a news release this month. “We are encouraging anyone interested in a new challenge and rewarding safety career to explore this opportunity.”

The hiring period is open from April 19-22.

According to the FAA, applicants will need to:

be a U.S. citizen.

be able to speak English clearly.

be younger than 31 years old before the closing date of the application period.

have either three years of general work experience or four years of education leading to a bachelor’s degree, or a combination of both.

pass a medical examination, security investigation, and FAA air traffic pre-employment test.

The FAA says about 1,800 new controllers will be hired in 2024.

To get information on applying, click this link.

(WATCH: Air traffic controllers say co-pilot ‘jumped’ from plane)



