Need a job with good benefits? These Whatcom County government jobs are paying up to $73k

As the cost of housing, transportation, healthcare, groceries, utilities and other necessities remain high, The Bellingham Herald did the work to search for jobs that pay well and offer benefits.

These Washington state government jobs pay up to $121,000 a year and are currently hiring in Whatcom County:

Northern Giant Hornet Trapper

Salary: $3,078.06 - $4,071.60 per month

Department: Dept. of Agriculture

Job description: The hornet trapper with coordinate and organize survey projects, lead insect trappers to place traps, handle insects and remove insect nests.

Job requirements: one year of experience and CPR and first aid certification, or the ability to obtain certification.

Community Corrections Officer

Salary: $3,934 - $6,276 per month

Department: Bellingham Dept. of Corrections

Job description: supervise individuals, conduct investigations and searches, make arrests, enforce the law and communicate effectively and motivationally.

Job requirements: must have the ability to carry a firearm and have a unrestricted vehicle operator’s license, as well as either one year of experience, a bachelor’s degree and one year of case management experience, or a master’s degree.

Park Aide

Salary: $17.28 - $20.33 per hour

Department: Parks and Recreation

Job description: maintain park facilities, perform grounds management, register campers, clean and stock restrooms and provide park information to visitors.

Job requirements: must be at least 17 years old with a valid driver’s license.

Community Wildfire Resilience Technician

Salary: $42,766 - $57,324 per year

Department: Whatcom Conservation District

Job description: provide wildfire risk assessments, contribute to database tracking, educational materials, public outreach events, follow safety practices in the field and in the office and communicate with the public.

Job requirements: A bachelor’s degree in a related field or two years of experience without a degree and the ability to obtain a driver’s license.

Forest Stewardship Specialist

Salary: $54,400 - $73,000 per year

Department: Whatcom Conservation District

Job description: communicate to the public about forest health and stewardship programs, connect landowners with resources and permits, provide technical assistance, and work on outreach for the programs.

Job requirements: professional experience in a related field or the desire to obtain a bachelor’s degree of study in a related field.