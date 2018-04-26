Joanna Gaines Shares Bulgogi Recipe Tied To Her Korean Heritage

Fans of the HGTV show “Fixer Upper” have been so curious about Joanna Gaines’ ethnicity that she devoted an entire section of a Q&A to the issue on the blog for her business, Magnolia.

When a fan raised the question in 2014, Gaines responded: “I love hearing all the guesses. Although I did play Pocahontas in high school, I am not Native American. My father is half Lebanese/half German and my mother is full Korean.”

Gaines shares a bit of that Korean heritage in her new cookbook, Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering. She reveals that her kids’ “very favorite food in the world” is her mother’s bulgogi, which is “more of an American-Korean hybrid, much sweeter than traditional bulgogi.”

The word bulgogi loosely translates to “fire meat.” It’s a Korean dish made of paper-thin slices of meat ― in this case, beef ― that have been marinated in a sweet and salty sauce and thrown on a hot grill. Gaines’ version is served over rice and alongside a crunchy cucumber kimchi salad.

Gaines cites her South Korean grandmother as an accomplished cook who died before getting the chance to pass on her traditional recipes. Gaines’ mother set out later in life to learn some Korean dishes, including this bulgogi.

Below is Gaines’ recipe for bulgogi and kimchi salad, and an excerpt from Magnolia Table.

Mom’s Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

My mom grew up in Seoul, South Korea, with a mom who was an amazing cook. I can personally vouch for this because in the 1980s my grandmother and uncle moved in with us in our home in Wichita, Kansas, where I grew up. What I remember most about that time is my grandmother cooking amazing food nonstop. When my grandmother passed away, I know my mom regretted never having really learned from her how to cook proper Korean dishes. She ended up adopting a much more American style of cooking and by the time my sisters and I were on the scene, she had long since perfected a few dishes for my steak-and-potato-loving dad. But around that same time she had a lot of Korean friends living nearby, and she learned enough from them that by the time my kids were born, she was often preparing traditional Korean dishes for them, like seaweed soup. It’s funny to me that they’re growing up eating much more authentic Korean food than I ever did. Mom’s bulgogi, though, is more of an American-Korean hybrid, much sweeter than traditional bulgogi, and she serves it on a bed of white rice.

Mom has us over once a month and this is what she always makes. It’s my kids’ very favorite food in the world, so I knew I had to include it in this book. Getting the recipe on paper was a bit of a challenge. My mom had no idea what the measurements were or how to describe what she does, because, as she said, she just does it. (Writing this book made me realize just how alike we are in this way.) But eventually, we figured it out, and I’m so glad we did because now I’ve captured the blueprint to what will always be a beloved meal for my kids.

We’ve never had Mom’s bulgogi with anything other than her cucumber kimchi salad, which has a clean, fresh flavor that perfectly complements the sweet barbecued beef.

Prep: 20 minutes, plus 4 to 5 hours marinating

Cook: 10 to 20 minutes

Cool: none

Makes: 6 to 8 servings