JFRD at scene of house fire in Durkeeville neighborhood

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is at the scene of a house fire on East 16th Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

JFRD posted about the fire on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 6:06 a.m.

Action News Jax’s Logan MacDonald is on the way to the scene to find out more.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as we learn more.

Read: Squashing squatter scams in Florida

Crews are working a residential structure fire in the 1500 block of 16th street. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) March 28, 2024

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.