Jesse Watters Says Making Trump Sit In Court Is 'Cruel And Unusual Punishment'

Fox News host Jesse Watters apparently thinks it’s unfair for former President Donald Trump to have to attend his criminal trial.

Monday marked the start of the second week of Trump’s hush-money trial in Manhattan, with opening arguments beginning after a jury was seated last week, and Watters lamented that Trump’s being treated worsethan prisoners at Guantanamo Bay.

Watters also said that making Trump appear in court every day of his trial ― something required of all criminal defendants ― was “cruel and unusual punishment.”

“The guy needs exercise. He’s usually golfing, and so you’re going to put a man who’s almost 80, sitting in a room like this, on his butt for all that time? It’s unhealthy. ... He needs sunlight, and he needs activity. ... It’s really cruel and unusual punishment.”

Watters: Trump needs exercise. He’s usually golfing and you’re going to put a man who’s almost 80 sitting in a room like this on his butt for all that time? It’s not healthy. He needs sunlight. He needs activity. It’s really cruel and unusual punishment pic.twitter.com/xT1RKZyIgc — Acyn (@Acyn) April 22, 2024

Watters is definitely in the tank for Trump, but many people on social media found his latest bootlicking comments even more annoying.

I never really thought about how cruelly they treated O.J., a prolific golfer, by keeping him indoors for weeks.



It practically makes you weep. https://t.co/l9Qoh9UVhS — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) April 22, 2024

We don’t want the Golfer & Cheat back in the WH!! How can he run a country if he needs to be golfing or Sleeping!! https://t.co/q7PQxiyprzpic.twitter.com/BsFspOJDFI — Pati☮️🟧 (@PatiKRoll11) April 22, 2024

Trump could use some exercise but not for the reasons Watters is suggesting https://t.co/V8TWHLpMFv — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) April 22, 2024

He’s not a 🪴 @JesseBWatters#sunlight cruel and unusual punishment would be sitting in jail like most other criminals! Coming into court in their orange 🍊 jumpsuits! Did you say ..a man who is almost 80? https://t.co/PJlKfTizu2 — Christine Caston (@CastonChris) April 22, 2024

Watters makes Trump sound like a pet dog https://t.co/KKCppqrUq6 — Aparna Nair (@DisabilityStor1) April 22, 2024

What bullshit. The sociopath is one of the less active people around. He constantly uses a golf cart, not just on a course but in meetings with world leaders as they walk alongside him.

He sits on his ass & uses social media day & night. He just had a weekend: what the fuck did… https://t.co/ARQf7ATitU — Jim Agin 🇺🇸💙🟧 💙🇺🇸 (@jaangry) April 22, 2024

Waddling three steps out of a cart to hit a ball then waddling back into the cart to be driven to where it landed does not a workout make. Also, your orange lord hates exercise because he thinks it runs his energy reserves down or some bullshit. If he doesn’t care, why do you? https://t.co/d8VEMGtS7q — Jim Snowden (@SnowdenJim) April 22, 2024

Watters just leaving any shred of dignity right there on that floor. https://t.co/s1SHK7vnTR — Alisa🇺🇸Blessed Florida American🐊 (@AlisaBlessed) April 22, 2024

Related...